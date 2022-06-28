Apple is apparently working on a new HomePod 2 smart speaker

Apple fans disappointed by the company’s decision to discontinue the HomePod in 2021 will be pleased to hear that it could rise from the ashes in the relatively near future.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is reportedly busy tinkering away on a new HomePod speaker that closely resembles the original model’s design and sound performance, with a few major changes.

The first of these is, apparently, the inclusion of Apple’s upcoming S8 chip, which is also expected to grace the innards of the Apple Watch Series 8 later this year. Gurman also states that there will be an updated display, along with multi-touch functionality (though there’s less confidence regarding the latter actually coming to fruition).

Currently, the HomePod Mini is the only way to grab your Apple smart speaker fix without snapping the larger HomePod second-hand. While we were sad to see the original, sonically superior HomePod laid to rest, we’re equally (yet pleasantly) surprised that we could see a revamped model launch as early as 2023, if Gurman’s tips prove to be true.

There’s little further information beyond these rumours, but it’s definitely not the most far-fetched theories we’ve seen surrounding upcoming Apple tech. Rest assured that we’ll keep an ear out for more whispers from Cupertino — not just concerning the HomePod, but Apple’s AR/VR headset and car too.

In the meantime we’ve got the launch of the iPhone 14 to look forward to, as well as the aforementioned Apple Watch Series 8. Feel free to check out our guides on all of the above, and we’ll keep you posted with the latest news, as and when it comes in.