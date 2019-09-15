Apple iPhone 11 vs Apple iPhone X: Should you upgrade?

Despite what the name might suggest, the Apple iPhone 11 is not the direct successor to the iPhone XS. It's the follow-up to the iPhone XR instead. Yes, that is a meaningful difference.

It's been two years since the iPhone X came out and redefined Apple's smartphone line, and if you're considering an upgrade, you've got a tough decision to make. Do you go with the cheaper iPhone 11, or should you hold onto what you have?

Here's how Apple's latest core iPhone compares to the notch O.G.