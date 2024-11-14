Amazon’s premium Fire TV Omni range now includes this top tech

Amazon has been doing its own brand 4K TVs for several years now and a few years ago introduced the Omni range, the 2022-23 version of which features a QLED (quantum dot) panel. Now though it’s introducing a Mini LED set to the range which should bring deeper blacks and richer contrast to the party. It’s available in 55, 65 and 75in versions from $820/£650.

There are some other top-end features from this set including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for enhanced gaming, support for Dolby Atmos audio, the Wi-Fi 6E standard plus you can display immersive artwork on the screen when you’re not watching.

Like many other TV brands, Amazon says these latest sets are able to enhance picture quality by automatically identifying and optimising what you’re watching.

Interestingly, the Omni Mini-LED series will also support an upcoming feature to support the Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) protocol with Dual Audio. This means hearing aid users should be able to get audio directly to their ears, while others can simultaneously listen through the normal speakers.

There’s also a new $250/£200 Fire TV Soundbar Plus to sit above the previously launched budget Fire TV Soundbar. It’s a 3.1-channel one-box soundbar with support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and DTS TruVolume. There’s ARC/eARC for HDMI connection to your TV while there are four listening modes, too – Movie, Music, Sports, and Night.

The budget Fire TV 4K 4-Series TVs have also been refreshed with a new thinner bezel design, while there’s 4K UHD support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Sound. Prices start at $330/£280, available in 43, 50 and 55in sizes.

Amazon has now also said there have now been more than 250 million Fire TV devices sold over the last decade including its Fire TV Sticks and TVs with Fire TV built in.