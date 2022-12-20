Amazon rolls out update to Alexa devices with Matter support

When it comes to smart home gadgets, picking the right one, setting it up, and getting it to work with all your other devices has been a massive pain in the plug. Thankfully, the recently launched Matter standard sets to change all this. This new standard simplifies smart home gear set-ups, and allows for greater inter-operability. That is to say, everything’s set to play nice with each other. And Amazon is the latest to roll out support for Matter to its range of smart home devices.

Amazon confirmed that 17 different Alexa devices now boast Matter support thanks to a recent update. The slate of devices mostly includes more recent offerings, but Amazon will roll out further support in the new year. The full Eero line-up, for example, is already set to gain Matter support in 2023. For now, only those with Android devices, smart plugs, smart switches, and smart bulbs will benefit from the update, but it’s coming for everybody else next year.

The full line-up of devices that support Matter so far is as follows:

Echo Dot (5th Gen), Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock, Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release), Echo Dot (Gen 3 with Clock), Echo Dot (Gen 4 with Clock), Echo Dot Gen 4

Echo (4th Gen), Echo (v3)

Echo Studio, Echo Input, Echo Flex

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release), Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen), Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release), Echo Show 15, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8

You’ll be able to take advance of Matter using over 30,000 “Works with Alexa” devices, Amazon reckons. The phased roll-out will allow the company to iron out any problems, and expand the standard to everyone. Google already rolled out Matter support for its Nest and Android devices, so 2023 is off to a bang as far as smart home tech is confirmed.