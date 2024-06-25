Amazon promises bargains galore for Prime Day 2024 – here’s when it’s taking place

Amazon turns Prime Day is back! It’s a day (yes) where Prime members (got it) get exclusive access to a boatload of special deals. This year it takes place from 16th July – 17th July – and naturally we’ll be covering all the deals.

Deals will be available on items including electronics, video games, movies, toys, clothing, sporting goods and outdoor gear for patios, gardens and the like. All items will qualify for one-day delivery. Amazon promises there will be “hundreds of thousands” of products on offer

The caveat, of course, is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member. You can easily get a 30-day free trial for Prime if you’ve never used it before. After the trial, it’ll set you back $139 for the year, or $14.99 a month, but you can cancel the trial at any time, of course. In the UK, it’ll set you back £95 for the year, or £8.99 a month. It offers quite a bit in return: the aforementioned free one-day delivery on thousands of items; access to Prime Video and more.

Amazon says this year there will be up to 50% off selected Ring cameras and doorbells while you can also get up to 45% on Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series smart TVs. You can already get three months free Music Unlimited or Audible.

Prime Day will kick off on 16th July in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK. Amazon says that Prime Day will also come to India later this summer.

Here’s where we’ll track all the Prime Day US deals and all the UK Prime Day deals, too.

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief