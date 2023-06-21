Amazon Prime Day 2023 dates revealed: here’s when you can save

Amazon Prime Day is back for 2023 and will be taking place on 11-12 July, that’s a Tuesday and a Wednesday. These dates are as we predicted so once again there will be 48 hours of deals. Some early deals are already in place.

Amazon device deals are set to arrive from 29 June and throughout Prime Day with savings of up to 58% on products including the new Echo Pop, Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Kindle Scribe, Fire Max 11 tablet, Kindle Paperwhite, Blink Home Security, and eero networking devices.

Once again Amazon will be highlighting deals from smaller businesses, while there will be a new feature called Amazon Prime Experiences and are, essentially, competitions to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes including a trip to the set of Neighbours in Australia and many more – details on these will be further revealed in the run-up to Prime Day.

Prime Day will obviously take place at slightly different times in the US and UK due to time differences but both start at 00.01 on 11 July.