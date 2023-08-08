Amazon to hold second Prime shopping sale this October

Prime Day wrapped up less than a month ago, after two days of huge savings for shoppers. Let’s hope your wallet’s recovered from any splurges, as Amazon isn’t done dropping deals. The online retailer confirmed that there’s another shopping sale coming this year, offering even more discounts.

Read more: The best Amazon UK Prime Day 2023

Dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, the second shopping event will go live in October. It’ll take place across 19 different countries, including the UK, US, Australia, and most of Europe. Amazon is yet to confirm exactly when the event will take place, but you can expect more details shortly. The event seems very similar to last year’s Prime Early Access Sale, which saw some big price drops ahead of Black Friday.

This year’s Prime Day saw record-breaking numbers for Amazon. The online retailer sold 375 million products over the two days, which is up from 300 million the previous year. Amazon certainly knows how to use a sale to its advantage, and we’re expecting huge numbers from this new savings event.

Of course, you’ll need to be a Prime member to access any discounts during the sale. Not a member yet? Get it now with a 30 day trial in the US or from Amazon UK