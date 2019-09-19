Amazon is having a big sale on its own devices right now

Think Amazon’s big discounts were over until Black Friday? Think again, as the big A have dropped some seriously good discounts on their own devices - certified refurbished.

Now before you groan, refurbished does not mean used! It simply means its a pre-owned device that has been refurbished (outside and in) and tested to work just like new. It’s essentially new tech for less and Amazon have gone even further, cutting prices by up to £90.

Nothing has been spared from the price cuts, from their line of Echo devices, to their tablets and the wildly popular Kindle Paperwhite. We love them all for different reasons - an uninterrupted reading experience, enabling a smart home.

And not only that - they’ve kept a few previous gen devices around (some nearly just as good as their newer counterparts) for some seriously big savings.

Tempted? Get your thinking cap on now, as the sale is on until the end of September - finishing at midnight on the 30th!

Check out all of the best deals below.

Echo - was £79.99, now £49.99 (save £30)

Echo Dot - was £44.99, now £24.99 (save £20)

Echo Dot (previous gen) - was £44.99, now £19.99 (save £24)

Echo Plus - was £129.99, now £59.99 (save £70)

Echo Show - was £197.99, now £167.99 (save £30)

Echo Show (previous gen) - was £179.99, now £89.99 (save £90)

Echo Spot - was £109.99, now £79.99 (save £30)

Fire HD 10 - was £129.99, now £84.99 (save £45)

Fire HD 8 - was £71.99, now £51.99 (save £20)

Kindle Paperwhite - was £107.99, now £77.99 (save £30)