All the biggest new features in Windows 11

Windows 10 was supposed to be the “last version of Windows,” but Microsoft has changed course on its enduring PC operating system. Yes, Windows 11 is here and available to download today.

Windows 11 isn’t a dramatic sea change of an upgrade, but it does bring a lot of changes across the board. From the look and feel of Windows to the performance, gaming features, and app compatibility, it has a lot of potentially major enhancements within.

Here’s a look at the biggest new Windows 11 features.