Alexa+ costs $20 per month, but here’s how to get it for free

Amazon has unveiled Alexa+, a premium AI-powered upgrade to its voice assistant, promising a smarter, more proactive Alexa experience. The service enhances Alexa’s ability to understand complex requests, anticipate needs, and offer more natural conversations. It integrates advanced AI for better home automation, deeper contextual awareness, and improved responses tailored to individual users.

The catch? Alexa+ costs $19.99 per month. But if you’re an Amazon Prime member (which is $15.99 per month), you won’t have to pay a cent, because Alexa+ is included as a free perk.

This latest addition strengthens the value of Prime, which already offers perks like fast delivery on millions of items, exclusive shopping events such as Prime Day, and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music. Members also enjoy discounts on groceries, prescription medication, fuel, and even food delivery via Grubhub+ (in the US). With Alexa+ now bundled in, Amazon is making its $139-per-year Prime membership an even better deal.

When will Alexa+ arrive?

Alexa+ will start rolling out in the U.S. over the next few weeks in an early access phase. Initially, Amazon will prioritize Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21 owners, granting them first access to the upgraded assistant. If you own one of these devices, you’ll be among the first to experience Alexa+. If not, Amazon suggests purchasing one now to increase your chances of early access.

For those eager to try Alexa+ as soon as possible, Amazon is accepting early access sign-ups on the Alexa site. The rollout will continue in waves over the coming months, eventually reaching all eligible devices.

So, while Alexa+ may have a $19.99 price tag, Prime members can sit back and enjoy it for free – just one more reason to consider signing up for Amazon’s ever-expanding membership program.

