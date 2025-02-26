Alexa+: 5 things that impressed me, and 2 that didn’t

I’m at the Alexa+ launch in New York, where Amazon has just pulled back the curtain on its next-generation AI assistant. It’s an event I was very much looking forward to, because for years, voice assistants have been useful but limited, often feeling more like voice-controlled search engines than true AI companions. However, with Alexa+, Amazon is promising something different: a smarter, more conversational assistant that can manage complex tasks and integrate more deeply with your digital life.

At its core, Alexa+ is powered by generative AI, giving it a more natural and context-aware approach to interactions. It can understand open-ended requests, recall information from previous conversations, and take proactive actions like managing your schedule, summarizing emails, and even helping with grocery shopping.

But does it live up to the hype? I spent time testing Alexa+ at the event, and while some features are genuinely game-changing, a few things still need work. Here are five things that really impressed me – and two that didn’t.

Five things that impressed me:

1. Grocery lists and food orders are smarter than ever

Forget reading off a list of individual items – Alexa+ now lets you build a grocery list in a natural, stream-of-consciousness way. You can say, “I’m thinking of making tacos this week,” and Alexa+ will suggest ingredients based on your past preferences. It can even integrate with Whole Foods and Grubhub to place orders.

2. A smart home recap at a glance

If you have security cameras, smart locks, or motion sensors, Alexa+ can now provide a daily summary of what’s happening around your home. Instead of scrolling through endless notifications, just ask, “What happened while I was out?” and it’ll highlight key events – like when a package was delivered or if the dog walker arrived.

3. Discovering what to listen to or watch next just got easier

Music discovery with Alexa has always been hit-or-miss, but Alexa+ improves on this with casual conversation. You can ask, “What’s a good upbeat playlist for working out?” or even hum a song, and Alexa+ will provide recommendations. It also integrates with streaming services to help you find new podcasts or audiobooks.

Just finished binge-watching a TV series? Alexa+ can suggest something to watch next.

4. Creating Routines by voice is now effortless

Setting up smart home automations used to require digging through the Alexa app and tweaking multiple settings. Now, you can just say, “Alexa, turn off the lights when I leave and start the robot vacuum,” and it’ll create a Routine on the fly. This makes automation far more accessible for casual users.

5. Alexa+ helps manage your calendar like a personal assistant

Alexa+ takes calendar management to the next level by pulling details from documents and emails. Need to check if you have a school event coming up? Just forward the school’s newsletter to Alexa, and it’ll extract the relevant dates. It can even summarise key details from long emails, saving you time.

One impressive demo I saw was scheduling a day in New York, with recommendations for things to do and where to eat.

Two things that didn’t impress me:

1. Sometimes, less is more

In some demos, Alexa+ would respond with a long-winded paragraph when a single sentence would have sufficed. If I ask, “What is the song that plays at the end of Breakfast Club?” I don’t need a full breakdown of the song and the scene – just the title and artist. Hopefully, Amazon will refine this over time.

2. No UK launch – yet

Alexa+ will start rolling out in the U.S. within weeks, with Prime members getting it for free (otherwise, it’s $19.99 per month). But there’s no word on a UK launch, which is frustrating given how many UK households use Alexa. I can;t wait to start using Alexa+.

Liked this? Which Amazon smart display is best?