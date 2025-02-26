Adobe finally launched Photoshop for iPhones and it’s free

Stuff

The popular photo editing app has finally made its way to iPhones for mobile photo editing

Adobe has finally done it—Photoshop is now on the iPhone. The full-fat image editor has been squeezed into your pocket, meaning you can now layer, mask, and wield the almighty Generative Fill in the palm of your hand. It may very well become the most popular iOS app. Android users will have to wait, with an unspecified “later this year” timeframe for their release.

This isn’t just a shrunken-down version of the desktop app. Rather, Adobe has tailored Photoshop for mobile with a streamlined interface that makes sense for touchscreens. It’s aiming to pull in a new wave of casual creators while still offering the depth professionals demand.

The app supports everything from basic adjustments to advanced compositing, plus AI-assisted tools powered by Adobe Firefly. It also plays nicely with Photoshop on the web and iPad, meaning you can start a project on your phone, refine it on your laptop, and then add final touches on your tablet. Integration with Adobe Stock, Lightroom, and Fresco is baked in, so you’re never far from a vast library of assets or additional editing tools.

For those worried about a watered-down experience, Adobe has packed in an impressive set of features. You can make precise selections with the Magic Wand, remove objects with the Remove Tool, and blend layers like you would on desktop. Firefly’s AI tools make quick work of adding and expanding images, while a new Tap Select tool simplifies adjustments.

Photoshop on iPhone is available on the App Store now for free. If you want the full experience, there’s a new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan for $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. This unlocks premium features on iPhone and iPad, along with access to Photoshop on the web. If you’re already paying for a Photoshop plan, good news – mobile access is included at no extra cost.

