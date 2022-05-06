Acer’s new Chromebook Spin 514 is faster than ever

Acer has launched the newest version of its Chromebook Spin 514, and it’s built for speed.

Powered by AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 C-series processors (based on the company’s Zen 3 architecture and Radeon graphics), it promises to breeze through multitasking apps, streaming and cloud gaming with ease, showing everything off on its 14in Full HD touchscreen. The latter, by the way, has a full 360-degree hinge for conversion shenanigans.

Elsewhere you’ve got two USB Gen 2 Type-C ports, nippy Wi-Fi 6, and super-fast PCIe 3.0 NVMe storage — a noticeable upgrade over its predecessor. Those of us still beholden to Zoom calls have a Full HD webcam to play with, along with a camera shutter, dual microphones and a 10-hour battery thrown in for good measure.

The base model can be yours from £699, offering AMD’s Ryzen 3 5125C, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage when it lands on shelves in Q3 (aka July-September).