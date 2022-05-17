A trio of new PS5 covers are coming next month

When the PS5 first launched, the eye-catching white and black colour scheme was a big hit with some (us included), but not so popular with others.

You’re still getting the predominantly white console if you’re lucky enough to actually find one on sale, but Sony has slowly started to roll out a selection of colourful covers that make your PS5 feel a bit more personal.

The latest three of these are Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple, and all three will be available to buy from next month, with early access opening up on June 17 via PlayStation Direct. The new colours join the already existing Cosmic Red and Midnight Black, which match up with the DualSense controllers of the same design. All five of the galaxy-inspired covers will have corresponding DualSense controllers going forward, though you’ll have to purchase them separately. The new covers will be available for both the disc drive-toting PS5 and the all-digital model.

To install a different cover, you simply remove the standard ones (it’s a bit nerve-wracking the first time you do it but the console is designed to be dismantled in this way) and click your funky new ones into place.

Each cover set will cost $54.99/£44.99 when they go on sale in June.