7 must-see trailers and announcements from The Game Awards 2019

The annual Game Awards does give out awards, to be fair… although usually very quickly. More importantly, it's a winter showcase for big new games and fabulous, fresh trailers.

This year's show was no exception, with the 2019 ceremony introducing the first real look at the next Xbox console and one of its exclusive games, not to mention several other new announcements and some long-awaited trailers for games we hadn't seen in ages.

Take 15 minutes and run through the best of the best trailers from The Game Awards 2019.