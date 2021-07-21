6 things you need to know about FIFA 22

With the Euros over, another year of hurt added to England’s tally, and the new Premier League season just around the corner, that can only mean one thing: there’s a new FIFA on the way.

FIFA 22 will be the first that’s been properly developed for the next-gen consoles, so rather than just slightly snazzier player haircuts on the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, there should be a real step up from FIFA 21.

To prove that, EA Sports has been showing off some of the new gameplay elements coming to the game when it’s released on 1 October. Here’s everything you need to know.