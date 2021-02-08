5 things you need to know about the Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi is particularly keen on highlighting the Mi 11’s video capabilities, calling the phone the “ultimate pocket-sized movie studio”. It’s the kind of hyperbolic boast we’ve heard from manufacturers countless times before, so what makes the Mi 11 so special for would-be Spielbergs?

It starts, obviously, with the camera. The triple rear camera setup has a 108MP wide-angle primary module, 13MP ultra-wide module and 5MP telemacro module – offering a range of focal lengths and detail levels for creative types to pick from. Users can adjust shutter speed, ISO, aperture and EV, record in HDR10+ and remove unwanted objects from images with a single click with AI Erase 2.0. The Mi 11’s video night mode technology reduces noise at RAW-level, promising brighter shots in the dark, while a clutch of AI-powered features allow fancy editing tricks like dolly zoom and selective freeze frames.

Photos don’t sound too shabby either, with all three cameras now supporting night mode for stills photography, and a 20MP punch hole front-facer promising some super-crisp selfies.