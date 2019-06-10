5 things you need to know about Project Scarlett

Microsoft was the only one of the big-three console makers to host an E3 press conference this year, and it'd be fair to say the company knocked it out of the park. There were big game reveals, plenty of surprises (one involving a certain Keanu Reeves), and perhaps most notably of all, a raft of details about its codenamed next-generation console, Project Scarlett.

Although it didn't fully unveil the device - there's every chance we won't find out what it looks like until E3 2020 - Microsoft managed to get pulses racing with a slick tease that revealed some key tech specs and tidbits about the work-in-progress system. Here's everything we know so far.