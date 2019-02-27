5 things you need to know about Pokémon Sword and Shield

Today is officially Pokémon Day, as it's been exactly 23 years since the first Game Boy games began their conquest of Japan (and soon after, the world), and Nintendo celebrated the occasion in a pretty spectacular way.

In a Pokémon Direct stream today, Nintendo announced Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, a pair of new Switch games that represent the next generation of the mainline series. The Pokémon Sun and Moon successors introduce a brand new region packed with fresh Pokémon, adventure, and plenty more.

Didn't catch the stream or first trailer? Here's everything you need to know so far.