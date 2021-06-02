5 things you need to know about Huawei in 2021

It’s all change for Huawei smartwatches, although you wouldn’t know it from a glance at the Huawei Watch 3.

It looks a lot like a simple successor to the Huawei Watch 2, one with a facelift. But it’s a whole different proposition because this is arguably Huawei's first real smartwatch since its Wear OS 2017 watches.

It lets you download additional third-party apps, has an Apple Watch-style interface and is available with an eSim inside to let you stream music and take calls without a phone.

Smarts like this aren’t easy on the juice and Huawei says the Watch 3 lasts around three days between charges, but there is a battery saver mode that turns it into more of a simple semi-smart fitness watch, in exchange for two-week battery life.

The Huawei Watch 3 has two personalities and we like them both. It also has a rotating crown control dial, so you don’t have to rely on the touchscreen 24/7.

It looks slick, with curved glass on top, a 1.43in OLED screen with slim borders and a stainless steel body. There’s an even fancier option too, with the Huawei Watch 3 Pro taking all the good stuff in the standard Huawei Watch 3 and cranking it up a notch.

Toughened glass is replaced by Sapphire, stainless steel by titanium, and the underside is ceramic. Other improvements include five day battery life in its ‘smartwatch’ mode, or 21 days when you switch to its unassuming Clark Kent battery saver mode.

Make sure your wrist is it to it, mind, because the Huawei Watch 3 Pro has a large 48mm diameter face.

The Huawei Watch 3 is set to cost £349.99, while the Watch 3 Pro will set you back £499.99.