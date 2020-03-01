5 things you need to know about Honor in 2020

Honor may still be at the mercy of Huawei’s ongoing issues with Google and a certain Tango’d US President, but it hasn’t stopped them pushing out two new tempting smartphones, including the flagship 5G Honor View 30 Pro and a global release for the Honor 9X Pro.

Buy one and you’ll be using Huawei’s App Gallery as opposed to the Google Play Store for your apps, and while it’s getting better by the day, there’s no denying it remains a stunted experience.

Away from phones, we’re about to get Honor laptops here for the first time, some noise cancelling true wireless buds, and the Honor MagicWatch 2 has been treated to new straps and a software upgrade. Here’s all you need to know.