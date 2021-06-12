The 5 biggest announcements from Ubisoft’s E3 2021 event

E3 is back in 2021, although the annual gaming expo is unsurprisingly a streaming event this time around. Still, it has new game announcements, and that’s what really matters.

Ubisoft just held its streaming event, and they unveiled a few big new games - although some aren’t coming until 2022. The pandemic has undoubtedly impacted development, but worry not: there are some new games launching this year too, along with compelling add-on content. Also, Just Dance 2022 is coming, of course.

Here’s a look at the biggest announcements and trailers from Ubisoft’s E3 2021 stream.