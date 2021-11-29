£100 Apple Watch 6 price drop kickstarts Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale

Black Friday may be morphing into Cyber Monday before our eyes, but the great deals remain the same – like this stupendous discount of up to £100 on the Apple Watch Series 6!

In one of the more unsung Amazon UK Black Friday deals still live, you can get the Apple Watch 6 in its special Product Red edition for just £309 – a very healthy £100 price drop.

Product Red is a charitable brand partnership between the One Campaign (co-founded by Bono) and major global brands like Apple, helping to raise money for a number of important causes including the fight against AIDS in Africa and, most recently, Covid-19.

It’s known for – surprise, surprise – its bold red colour palette, which in this case gets splashed all over the stylish Apple Watch 6’s Sports Band for a fresh and funky smartwatch look that definitely makes a statement.

Alternatively, you can save £60 on the Apple Watch Series 6 in Deep Navy for a more timeless and arguably refined wearable aesthetic.

Or, if you want the absolute latest Apple Watch on your wrist, then there’s a cheeky £20 discount on the Apple Watch Series 7 right now – it’s only a 5% price cut, but we’d still rather have it than not!

Still not found what you’re looking for? For more great deals, check out our guide to the best Black Friday eBay deals – or head on over to our Christmas gift guides collection for some festive inspiration.