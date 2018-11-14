Nest Thermostat E

Smart thermostats represent one of the most hotly contested (sorry) areas of the connected home, with Hive from British Gas and Honeywell competing with disruptive upstarts like Netatmo and Tado.

Controlling your heating from anywhere in the world and creating an intelligent schedule to lower your bills makes sense and is a key reason why Nest’s Learning Thermostat has been a bestseller since going on sale in the US in 2011.

Meanwhile Britain waited until 2014 for Nest’s second generation thermostat before we could officially cosy up to the cute controller.

And there’s been a third generation since that which is thinner, with a bigger and better screen, increased functionality, plus a wider range of polished metal finishes - but ultimately, still requires expert installation and feels all too much of a faff.

Nest has obviously been paying attention because the Thermostat E – a slightly cheaper alternative that can be placed anywhere in the home can be self-installed, supposedly.

So... is the E scalding hot, or does it leave us feeling a little cold?