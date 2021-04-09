It’s a debate that rages like ketchup or mayo, Sonic or Mario, and which Fun House twin you fancy more: is a chest strap or wrist-based heart rate monitor better? Myzone swore by the former, but now its interchangeable MZ-Switch embraces the latter.

The answers to these searching questions are, of course, mayonnaise, and Sega will always be cooler than Nintendo, but how could you ever pick between Melanie and Martina? The heart rate tracker argument is equally tough to settle, so the Myzone MZ-Switch is out to please everyone.

Instead of choosing between an electrocardiogram (ECG) chest strap to measure the electrical conduction of your heart, or a photoplethysmography sensor (PPG) shining a light into your wrist or arm to measure blood flow, the MZ-Switch does both.

Myzone claims this is a world-first, and has been transparent enough to admit that while the ECG is accurate to 99.4%, the PPG sensor only hits around 95%. But as you’re about to discover, it’s all about the balance between accuracy and convenience depending on your chosen activity – and that includes swimming. Fittingly, let’s dive in.