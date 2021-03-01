The TicWatch Pro 3 was the first smartwatch to launch with the Snapdragon 4100 processor, along with 1GB of RAM. That makes it one of the most powerful smartwatches out right now, and it shows.

Google’s Wear OS runs blisteringly fast, with no lag or stutter (problems that often plague other Wear OS rivals), to be seen. The usual swipe gesture shortcuts work flawlessly, and apps like Spotify and Citymapper work without a hitch.

The upper-right button brings up the app list, while the lower one offers a handy shortcut to exercising tracking options, of which there are many. From running and walking, to cycling, swimming, rowing machines and more, the TicWatch Pro 3 should have almost any activity covered.

With built-in GPS, you can track your outdoor activities too, while measuring your heart rate, sleep and blood oxygen saturation in the process.

Other extras include mediation and breathing apps which use in-built sensors to measure your stress levels, though you could probably get away with not needing a watch to tell you how to breathe deeply and relax.

There’s even a hearing monitor which measures the decibels of the environment, to make sure you’re not exposed to any loud sounds for too long. Necessary? Absolutely not, but it’s a nice party trick, we suppose.

The only real negative point we can think of is that the sheer combination of apps from both TicWatch and Google Fit might be overwhelming at first, and there’s a lot of doubling up, including multiple apps that track your heart rate, exercises, and breathing. You can get away with using either or both services at the same time to track your metrics, but if you’re not already commited to one ecosystem, you can try a few things out before sticking with one.

If you want to futureproof things a bit then you might want to stick with the Google Fit options, as that won’t limit you to another TicWatch if you want to broaden your smartwatch horizons.

It’s also worth noting that there’s no ECG function, which is offered on rivals like The Galaxy Watch 3 and Apple Watch 6. Unless you’ve got any cause for concern though, you’re more than likely not going to be worrying about atrial fibrillation, especially if you're younger than 65 and healthy.

Still, if you do want every bell and whistle under the sun, it’s something to consider.