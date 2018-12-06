The TicWatch C2 has a simple design that straddles the line between stylish accessory and functional wristwatch.

It has a stainless steel body that feels robust and leather straps that feel premium. In fact the whole watch is a noticeable upgrade design-wise to previous TicWatch models, barring the Pro.

The underside of the watch isn’t stainless steel, but plastic. That’s where the heart rate sensor is located and although this plastic section looks a little cheap and bulky when the watch is off, it’s barely noticeable when it’s on your wrist.

In many ways it doesn’t look too dissimilar to Fossil’s latest line of smartwatches, particularly the Q Venture HR.

Except the TicWatch C2 is slightly chunkier, measuring 42.83mm x 42.83mm x 12.8mm for the 18mm strap version and 42.83mm x 42.83mm x 13.1mm for the slightly larger 20mm strap version.

The C2 is available in three styles. There’s Onyx, which has a black stainless steel body and black leather strap, Rose Gold, which has a rose gold stainless steel body and cream leather strap and Platinum, which has a silver stainless steel body and grey leather strap.

The Rose Gold option is the one we’ve been trialling for this review and that comes in the smaller 18mm version. Both the Onyx and Platinum editions come in the bigger 20mm version.

Annoyingly, all three options only have a choice of leather, leather and leather when it comes to their straps. We’d have preferred one that feels more like a gym buddy, but you can quite easily grab yourself a more workout-friendly strap and switch it out for the leather one it comes with.

The C2 has a 1.3” AMOLED 360 x 360 px display that looks bright in all different lighting environments and can easily be adjusted in the settings.

Size-wise it’s perfect for swiping between screens, viewing stats and notifications and providing great visibility for everything else the watch has to offer.

There are two buttons located on the right of the watch, which stick out a fair bit but don’t take long to get used to, and they both help you to move around the interface.

The top button has a little indentation that looks kind of like a star and opens up apps and takes you back to the main screen. The bottom one opens up the C2’s fitness settings.

The TicWatch C2 is IP68 dust and waterproof. We asked TicWatch what that means in terms of day-to-day wear and we were told it’s technically splash and sweatproof and you’ll be fine in the rain or running with it, but TicWatch wouldn’t recommend submerging it in water for long periods of time.

So it’s not suitable for swimming and showering isn’t recommended either. If you want a new wearable to track your time in the pool, the C2 isn’t your best choice. For most other people it isn’t a huge issue, but is likely to be an annoyance for those who don’t like having to take accessories off to shower.