Perhaps the most preposterous aspect of the Surface Laptop is its design. Laid flat and stripped of its mirrored Microsoft logo, it could pretty much pass for a MacBook Air: it’s got that same all-metal shell, is a slimline 14.48mm and weighs a nimble 1.2kg. This is very much the kind of machine that’s meant to be chucked in a backpack and used whenever the opportunity allows, which really isn’t all that remarkable in this day and age.

What is strange about the Surface Laptop is the carpet-like material called Alcantara that runs around its trackpad and keyboard. You'll find the same posh-but-easily-cleaned stuff in fancy cars, and it makes for a surprisingly classy finish. While I'm concerned that the Laptop’s corners might fray or turn up at the edges after extended use, Microsoft promises it's taken the necessary steps to avoid such a fate, while ensuring this Surface looks notably different to any other computer right now. Even if the MacBook remains that little bit more handsome.

That MacBook comparison is important here because both it and the Surface Laptop are aimed at the same sort of people: folk who do a lot of typing, researching and procrastinating. Basically, students and journalists with a curiously large chunk of cash to spare.

It's not just on aesthetics that the MacBook has a slight edge, its display is ever so slightly superior too. Whereas the Surface Laptop’s 13.5in touchscreen has 201 pixels per inch, the MacBook’s 12in affair offers up 225ppi. Really, it's not worth sweating over these stats, though: a bountiful 2256 x 1504 resolution ensures the text is pin-sharp on the Surface and colours are both bright and accurate.

Whether you’re slaving away on a dissertation deadline or dossing about with the new season of Orange is the New Black, this device has your back. Contrast could be a little sharper in dark scenes, but this is still an awesome screen for a sub-£1000 device.

What will be more concerning to Surface Laptop owners who want to get a lot done its resounding lack of ports. You're only treated to one USB3.0 slot, a Mini DisplayPort and a headphone socket, which makes using a mouse and charging your phone or at the same time a no go. Unless you buy a dongle or go wireless, of course.