Microsoft Surface Go

First impressions? It’s neat, stylish and professional. The sort of thing you’d feel content, maybe even smug whipping out at the start of your meeting.

Weighing just over 500g, with a 10in screen it’s almost like a shrunken Surface Pro with kickstand and all.

The kickstand flexes almost a whole 180 degrees and when it’s down flat, it’s completely flush and you wouldn’t know it was there. You can stand it up at varying angles depending on whether you're using it to draw with the Surface Pen, stream Netflix or even finish that PowerPoint document before getting into work.

The Pro looks like a ‘friendlier’ Surface Pro, with more rounded edges, yet still simple and smart.

The bezels are huge! But you’ll only be grabbing the edges with your fingers anyway, so it didn’t really bother me, plus the 10in screen is big enough for a tablet.

Underneath the kickstand is hiding a microSD card reader, this can be used to expand storage and also to read media. I personally used it for scrolling through pictures taken on a DSLR and showing my friends a load of holiday pics. That’s where a tablet really shines, when it’s used as a show and tell slab.

As well as a main charging port, there’s also a USB-C port which is always a bonus. The iPad has neither of these features. The 5MP front-facing camera is surprisingly brilliant - you’ll be the brightest member on the webchat. And the 8MP rear camera focuses well and is decent enough.

The Type Cover and Surface Pen don’t come in the box, but we’d say the keyboard is a must-have to make the Surface Go all the way. It can also be used as a screen cover when not in use.