In the original PowerWatch by Matrix unique selling point was its ability to thrive solely on your body heat a thermodynamic generator, a tech that kept the wearable powered as long as you wearing it (and still alive).

But while it was refreshing to not have to worry about a draining battery, there was a lot wrong with the PowerWatch. Not only was the lacklustre design hard to love, but the only two fitness features worthy of using were step-counting and sleep tracking – both of which you could get with much cheaper, basic activity trackers.

Fast forward 18 months and we have the PowerWatch 2. So what’s different? Well, firstly, it’s no longer the Matrix PowerWatch, it’s now the PowerWatch in its own right, powered by Matrix technology. This is, we are told, so the nifty body heat-charging tech can be used in a multitude of other use cases eventually.

Anything else new? Thankfully, quite a lot. Matrix realised that was a lot wrong with the first generation device, particularly its limited feature set. It lacked GPS and heart-rate tracking for one, so this has been sorted in series 2, making it a much better contender in the smartwatch space. We’ve had some hands-on time with the PowerWatch 2 to get an idea of how well the chip affects real-life performance and if the watch lives up to its promises. Here are our initial thoughts.