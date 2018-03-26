Subtle and sleek. Those are the lust-worthy keywords when it comes to the design of fitness trackers. That’s not the case with the PowerWatch though. It’s anything but.

At 12.5mm thick it’s a few millimetres chunkier than most trackers. It’s really noticeable too. There’s been a number of occasions when it’s been caught on my coat sleeve. And with its huge silver bezels there’s no chance you can grab a coffee with a friend without it becoming the topic of conversation – and not in a good way.

I understand why the case is so big – it needs sizeable surface contact for the thermoelectric tech to work – but that doesn’t make it any less uncomfortable to wear. The noticeably itchy nylon strap doesn’t help things either. Admittedly, I got used to both of these discomforts within a couple of days, but it’s still not a good introduction for a supposed 24/7 companion.

Then there’s the 1.2in 240x240 display. You won’t find any infographics or colour here, just white text and numbers on a back background. Again, I get it. Cutting costs and all.

What’s more unforgivable is how dark the screen is. Once the sun goes down you’ll be squinting to see the time. The instructions suggest you can toggle on a backlight by holding the top-right button down for two seconds, but it doesn’t seem to want to work for me. To that end, you’re either going to have to eat more carrots or carry around a torch if you ever want a time update after dark.