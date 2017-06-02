While the likes of the Sony A1 have to wait for Dolby Vision to be added at a later date via firmware, LG’s 2017 OLED range has it out of the box, so it’s obviously this that you’ll want to try first. Essentially, all of those Netflix Originals that appear in standard HDR to most tellies will be streamed in Dolby Vision to the C7.

Honestly, on this evidence there’s not a huge difference between ‘normal’ HDR and Dolby Vision, but you can rest easy knowing that when the Dolby Vision logo appears you’re seeing precisely the picture that the director intended.

And what a picture it is. At this point, everyone knows the core advantage of OLED (that each pixel emits its own light, allowing pitch blacks to sit right next to pure whites and punchy colours), but that does nothing to diminish the thrill of seeing one of these TVs in action for the first time.

Imagine an entirely black screen, from the middle of which a bright white logo emerges - a traditional LCD TV with an LED backlight, even a brilliant, high-end model such as one of Samsung’s new QLEDs, needs to raise the backlight to get light to that logo in the middle. You can see it happening and it makes the black of the rest of the image a little less so.

The C7, just like any other OLED, doesn’t need a backlight and doesn’t need to raise the overall brightness of the screen to light the image in the centre. Instead, it just lights each pixel as needed, and the result is much more dramatic.

Of course, you’re not going to spend all of your time watching logos appear on black screens (although you might be surprised at how often you see them in TV shows and films), but it’s a great way to illustrate something that’s happening constantly. Every image you see on a screen contains bright bits and darker bits, and while a traditionally backlit TV has to compromise one to improve the other, an OLED can treat each independently without compromise.