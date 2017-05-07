You won't have to break out the credit card to get any work done on the Miix 510 - both the detatchable keyboard cover and digital stylus are included in the box.

The former is fine to type on, even if there's some noticeable flex in the tray once you start tapping on keys. This isn't too much of a pain when you're sat at a desk, but gets worse when you're working on your lap.

It's backlit, which is handy when you're working late, but there's not a huge amount of travel or feedback in each key. It's great to see Lenovo sticking to a standard layout, too, instead of trying to cram extra keys in and messing with your muscle memory. Still, Surface Pro's Type Cover still has the edge overall.

The touchpad beneath is a little on the small side, but tracks your finger accurately and lets you pull off multi-touch gestures too. As far as hybrid touchpads go, it's one of the best.

For some strange reason, though, you can't use the keyboard and touchpad at the same time. You won't notice in everyday use, but it pretty much rules the Miix 510 out for gaming, unless you plug in a controller or mouse. Holding the W key to move in Minecraft will actively stop you from clicking or looking around with the touchpad. It's really quite annoying.

Lenovo's digital stylus takes a single AAAA battery - making this the first time I've ever encountered one. It works just as well as Microsoft's Surface Pen, detecting pressure as you'd expect. The Windows 10 Anniversary update made stylus inputs that little bit easier to use, too - so you'll actually want to scribble onscreen.

The bundled carrying case has a slot for storing it when you're not using it, or you can plug a tiny plastic grip into the USB port and keep it close by while you're typing instead.