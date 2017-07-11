It's hard to avoid hearing a Jony Ive voiceover in your head when handling a TL2. "Magical, profound piece of engineering..."

Leica's TLs look unlike any other cameras out there and the TL2 is, externally, identical to its TL predecessor. The whole ‘milled from a single block of unobtainium’ has become a bit of a design cliche, but it doesn’t feel like hyperbole here. The body feels so solid that if you dropped it, you'd probably only need to buy new floorboards.

The flipside of this incredible build quality (aside from the price) is that it can end up feeling quite heavy for a mirrorless camera. With a 35mm, f1.4 lens attached it weighs 828g, which isn’t far off an Apple MacBook. No doubt it’d feel a little more balanced with a smaller piece of glass like a 23mm, f/2 attached.

Not that this at all adds up to an uncomfortable shooting experience. The TL2’s chunky grip helps you keep it steady (handy, as there’s no built-in image stabilisation) and the ergonomics are spot-on.

There are just a couple of things that feel a little odd. The screen doesn’t pop out and tilt, so framing shots when kneeling down low is a little tricky. And there’s no built-in electronic viewfinder as a back up to the screen for bright, sunny days.

As bright and crisp as the TL2’s screen is, I’d say the £390 Visoflex viewfinder is an essential add-on, which takes your investment past the £2000 mark.

Fortunately, it’s so much fun to use that you might still consider renting out your spare room to afford it...