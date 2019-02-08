The app is made up of 3 different modes.

‘Challenges’ lets you try different spells and tricks in Diagon Alley, the Hogwarts Grounds and Hogwarts Castle. This is where you’ll likely spend most of your time, as this mode helps you get the hang of coding and in turn, casting spells.

The coding aspect comes in the form of block code, which you assemble like puzzle peices to form a sequence. The peices click together, and some will have different settings you can play around.

For example, the first challenge gets you to levitate a feather. You place the blocks into the right order as the app instructs you to, and some blocks of code will have different settings you can alter, like speed and direction.

You move the code on the screen with your cursor if you’re on PC, or with your finger if you’re using a tablet. Once all the blocks are placed and you've changed the settings as instructed, you simply move your wand to the motions you've set.

In this case, you just flick the wand in an upwards motion and the feather will fly up into the air. You don't have to say Wingardium Leviosa as you do it, but where's the fun in that?

You’ll go from lifting up cauldrons, to casting colourful fireworks and summoning Bertie Bott’s every flavour beans.

Completing different challenges levels you up and unlocks accessories and familiars to add more incentive to learning different tricks.

To start off with, the challenges are quite similar so you can practise using the wand and performing different spell motions, and get the hang of how to put the code in the right sequence. The app guides you the whole way, so you want be at a loss at any point.

The sense of progression feels rewarding, and as you cast more complex spells that you’ve coded yourself, you really will feel like you’ve gotten the hang of magical wand wielding.

‘Play’ lets you not so surprisingly play around with coding in a kind of customisable creative mode, so you can pretty much do whatever you want and save any spells you code.

‘Kano World’ lets you try out creations made by people all over the world, so you can get an idea of the possibilities and share your own with the community.

The animations of the spells are colourful and enchanting, and there’s something so novel about being able to lift up a virtual feather with the flick of your real-world wand.

It’s also very easy to follow, which helps make it very accessible and fun, and each challenge you complete really does help you gain a better understanding of how to code and craft spells.