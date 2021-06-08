So what’s new? For a kick off, the Jaybird Vista 2 battery life now packs 8 hours of playback on the buds, an extra 16 in the even-more pocket-friendly portable charging case. On paper, that’s an almost unrivalled 24 hours playback time. Only the Sony WF-SP800N and the Powerbeats Pro beat the Jaybird Vista 2 when it comes to the staying power.

However, in our tests, we didn’t quite get that official battery billing. One 45 minute run burned through 10% while another 90 minute run rattled through 30% with ANC on. And it’s clear with ANC you’ll take a hit.

On the flip, the rapid charge is as good as it gets too with 5-minutes bagging 1 hour playback and the Jaybird Vista 2 also now supports wireless charging, though you’ll have to have your own base.

Beyond that beefed up battery life, the headline upgrade here is the addition of Active Noise Cancellation and a Surround Sense ambient awareness mode. A double tap on the Jaybird Vista 2’s simple, easy-to-use (and customisable) button controls lets you flick between modes. In reality, we struggled to hear a huge difference between the modes while music was playing. It certainly wasn’t as pronounced as Apple and Sony’s. And we actually preferred the sound quality with the ANC and ambient modes switched off.

Despite that, the Jaybird Vista 2’s audio performance is pleasingly solid: rich, full with plenty of base. The first generation suffered from a low top volume but that seems to be fixed.

The Custom EQ controls in the app also makes it easy to create and store multiple sound profiles to suit different situations. For example, toggling between a podcast binge or drowning out the grunty sweaters at your gym.

Durability is impressive. The buds’ IP rating has been boosted from IPX7 to IP68. That basically means they’re water, sweat, dust, drop and crush proof. We left them in a sink full of water for 30 mins, dropped them on a pavement and walked on them – repeatedly – and they survived.

What’s also unique here is that the case is IP54 weatherproof rated. That’s a downpour-proofing comfort most other headphones don’t offer, ideal for long days out in the wilds.