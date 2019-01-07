Jabra spent the last few years carving a niche as a great manufacturer of wireless earphones for sport.

The Jabra Elite Sport were a good start a couple of years ago, and the Jabra Elite Active 65t built on them by adding Alexa in to the mix. If you’re doing something active and want to listen to music, podcasts or audiobooks at the same time, Jabra's earphones are definitely worth your cash.

However, perhaps because of this, Jabra’s been absent from the noise cancelling headphone game, which is a market that’s now saturated with great headsets like the Bose QC35 and the Sony WH-1000XM3.

At CES 2019 though, Jabra has announced that it’s going to be taking on these wireless kings with a $300 pair of its own: the Jabra Elite 85h.

We managed to go hands on them at a pre-CES preview, and while it’s too early to say whether they’ll beat the Sonys, they do have a lot going for them.