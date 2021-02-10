Iris has aimed for something midway between the functional minimalism of Sony’s WH-1000XM4, which some might find a tad boring, and the more look-at-me vibe of Apple’s pricey AirPods Max. The white ones are perhaps a touch more ostentatious than the black pair, plus there’s a special edition set (£399) in the colours of Red Bull Racing.

They feel immediately luxurious. The synthetic leather ear cups are soft and thick, a bit like a golden retriever, while the adjustable aluminium arms that attach them to the similarly coated headband feel suitably solid. At 315g they’re a touch heavier than most of the competition but it’s a pretty Goldilocks weight – not too heavy or too light. You can wear them for yonks without getting a dose of noggin fatigue.

Iris has opted for physical controls rather than often temperamental touch-sensitive ones, so you get buttons to adjust the volume and control playback on the right ear cup, which are easy to find while you’re wearing them, although not being able to skip a track without digging out your phone is a bit of a pain.

The only one that’s a bit more elusive is the Iris button, which activates the algorithm, but that’s only because it’s not very clear from the outset it’s even a button. When you press it, a white glow appears beneath the surface of the ear cups to indicate it’s switched on, but it’s active by default.

Props should also be given to Iris for the lack of extraneous packaging the headphones come in. While tech brands often try to show off how clever they are with Tetris-like boxes, Iris makes a point of keeping things to a minimum. Inside the sturdy, recyclable box is a carry case that includes both the headphones and all the extra cables and co: one with a 3.5mm jack on each end, USB-C for charging, and adaptors for USB-A and 6.35mm headphone sockets. And that’s about it. The polar bears will be happy.