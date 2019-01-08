HyperX has quietly been spending the last few years for making great gaming accessories at really keen prices. It looks to be continuing this tradition at CES 2019 with a few new products, including two new gaming headsets; the Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S.

We’ve focussed on the Cloud Orbit S for this hands-on because it’s the one that incorporates Audeze’s positional audio tech. We’ll explain why that’s good in a moment, but the interesting thing is that HyperX’s headset it actually cheaper than Audeze’s own Mobius headset — $330 rather than $400. True, it’s wired, whereas the Audeze one is wireless, but it’ll make HyperX’s headset an interesting proposition for those attracted to positional audio.

Is this the gaming headset to own in 2019? We went ears-on to find out.