So much can change in a year. Since the Huawei P30 launched, the Chinese tech giant has seen its Google Play privileges stripped at the will of the US government, the UK has left the EU for real, and the whole world is self-isolating. Heavy stuff. Thankfully, phone makers are still giving us much-needed blips of distraction, and today’s comes from Huawei, which just unveiled the P40, the P40 Pro and the ultra-caffeinated P40 Pro Plus.

While it may be the least flashy of the pack, the P40 keeps the Huawei P30’s torch burning brightly, combining a premium fit and finish with flagship internals and slightly paired back camera tech.

Competing head-on with the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Oppo Find X2, not to mention the iPhone 11 - all excellent phones, the P40 has its work cut out for it. Huawei hopes a huge new 50MP camera sensor and a dual selfie camera can do the trick - and as far as we’re concerned, it’s off to a decent start.