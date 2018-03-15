The MediaPad M5 looks and feels great. It’s a lot like the iPad mini 4, just with a “longer” screen. The smooth piece of aluminium on the back is only interrupted by a few lines that let the antennas breathe, and the whole thing is light at only 316g: about twice the weight of a phone.

Huawei has done its best to make the M5 feel smooth, too. The back is curved, and so are the edges of the screen glass. For something made of glass and metal, this tablet feels kinda soft. In a good way.

The empty area around the display is minimal too. It’s not the surround-blasting style of the Samsung Galaxy S9, but tablet designs are simply less aggressive than those of phones. It’s our fault for not upgrading our tablets every year and turbo-charging progress.

The most obvious bit of "progress” is something bad, actually. There’s no headphone jack. The MediaPad M5 comes with an adapter that plugs into the USB-C port on the bottom. If you have wireless headphones or use your tablet at home, no problem, but it's worth bearing in mind if you want something to make your way to work more bearable. We can imagine losing the adapter on day three.

There’s no water resistance, which is standard for tablets, but there is a fingerprint scanner below the screen. It’s reasonably fast, and you can use it to lock certain apps in case your kids might get their hands on the thing.

The M5 is pretty enough, if not desperately exciting. It’s very similar to the older MediaPad M3, but gets rid of the plastic bar by the rear camera for a slicker look.