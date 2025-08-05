I wish I could buy this Android tablet to replace my iPad for this one key reason

I’ve got an iPad mini and Apple Pencil set-up, which is ideal for taking notes and light productivity tasks. The latest iPads have lots to offer in terms of features and ecosystem, but I wish I could have the gorgeous nanotexture display from the M4 iPad Pro without dropping over a grand. That’s why the Huawei MatePad 11.5 is an Android tablet that’s makeing me side-eye my iPad.

Huawei’s latest release isn’t just another slab of glass with a shiny screen and promises of productivity. It packs in more than enough power for day-to-day use, and comes with a rather excellent-looking matte display option.

Read more: Best tablets in 2025 for all budgets

This PaperMatte Display comes with nano-level etching, optical coatings, and all the anti-glare tech you’d normally expect from an e-ink display. It’s finally made its way into a “normal” tablet, and it’s an absolute win for anyone who’s tired of seeing their own reflection more than their actual notes. The idea of a matte display that mimics the feel of pen-on-paper is also just sensible. Especially when paired with Huawei’s M-Pencil, which should make scribbling down thoughts far less irritating.

Huawei hasn’t stopped there. The MatePad 11.5 is kitted out with productivity tools you’ll actually use. Huawei Notes has turned into a feature-rich beast with AI Handwriting Enhancement and a solid selection of brushes and templates. Then there’s GoPaint (Huawei’s take on digital painting) which makes its debut on an affordable tablet, rather than being locked behind paywalls and “creative suite” subscriptions. Multi-tasking also looks sorted with Floating Multi-Window and Super Device, which is basically Huawei’s answer to the Apple ecosystem.

You can expect plenty of battery life from a chunky 10100mAh cell with support for fast charging. There are four speakers and Huawei’s chucked in its latest Histen 9.0 audio algorithm, so your binge-watching and Spotify sessions should sound pretty lush. There’s even a cooling system that’s supposedly 25% more effective than the previous generation, which is great for anyone who likes to push their devices a bit harder.

The MatePad 11.5 will be available from 18 August through Huawei’s online store and select retailers. It’ll set you back £349 without the keyboard and £399 with it. Though, thanks to the ongoing US ban on Huawei, this tablet isn’t touching American soil anytime soon.