Huawei tablets were flying high in 2019. Despite all the Trump wars fallout, they delivered Google Play Store realness and low cost tablet excellence in the face of mediocre Android tablet competition. Now though, Huawei wants to take a bite out of Apple’s premium profits - meet the MatePad Pro 5G.
Android tabs in general have been falling behind Apple’s iPad line for a few years now, despite Huawei nailing it with its affordable slates like the MediaPad M5. The newly announced iPad Pro-a-like Huawei MediaPad Pro 5G is all about the premium though and Huawei’s crammed the MatePad chock full with cutting edge tech not found on iPads, including 5G, and a first for tablets, wireless and reverse wireless charging.
But will all these features amount to a tablet worth recommending, despite no Play Store or Google support out of the box?
Design: A slice of Apple
Sitting alongside Huawei’s MateBook X PCs and Mate 30 Pro smartphones, the MatePad Pro 5G’s styling is all about beautifully finished metal and glass. The low-on-bezel front is an iPad-beating 90% screen, with a punch hole camera being the only interruption to the 10.8-inch IPS display.
Unlike the iPad, the MatePad Pro 5G is long, with a 16:10 aspect ratio screen. Loaded up with palm rejection to fend accidental presses owing to those teeny bezels, we tried it out and, can confirm, even when our fleshy, tablet holding left hand spilled over onto the screen itself, it was perfectly usable with our right hand digits.
The tab’s magnesium alloy frame feels very sturdy, and the curved sides make it softer in-hand when compared to Apple’s flat-sided slate. It’s also pretty, with no visible antenna lines to speak of.
As for colours, expect Forest Green or Afterglow Orange (as in, post coital afterglow? Wait… what?!) available in Vegan Leather. Additionally, you can get a more traditional, matte glass finish in Midnight Grey or Pearl White.
Screen: Go wide or go home
With a 16:10 Wide QuadHD 2560 x 1600 screen, the MatePad Pro 5G’s dimensions are more like a big smartphone than a tab - and this is its screen’s most striking point of differentiation when compared to iPad Pros 12.9:9 screens - aside from that punch hole selfie cam.
The MatePad gets bright too, climbing up to 540 nits. And with a 1500:1 contrast ratio, while it doesn’t quite claim the coveted HDR certification Huawei’s flagship phones do, it still looks bright and zingy. Also worth noting, Huawei’s worked to make the display its first DCIP3 Color graded tablet panel to date, which, coupled with the tabs aspect ratio, should ensure movies and TV shows look immersive and colour accurate.
Specs: Power, party tricks, but no Play store
Internals are very similar to the Mate 30 Pro 5G. The MatePad Pro 5G has a Kirin 990 chipset keeping it chugging along with futureproofed, fast internet, as well as wired and 27W wireless charging. Better still, the 7250mAh battery supports reverse wireless charging too, so the hefty cell inside can power up your iPhone or Android device wire-free if you’re in a pinch.
As with the last generation of Huawei MediaPad, the MatePad 10.5, the MatePad 5G Pro packs a quad speaker tuned by Harman Kardon, so expect decent sound, and it even packs a few party tricks within the UI.
Running Android 10, Huawei’s created a new landscape portrait feature. Anyone who’s used an iPad knows, when using a keyboard dock, the fact some apps are locked to portrait, forcing you to rotate the entire docked tab, might be one of the most annoying seemingly arbitrary restrictions in the world, ever.
When using a keyboard docked MatePad, however, Huawei allows you to stay in that landscape format - spreading one app across two windows - one on the left, another on the right.
Booking.com, for example lets you search on the left side of the screen, and see specific rooms on the right. Over a thousand apps currently support the feature and Huawei is working to ramp up this number.
Naturally, split screen working is also baked into Android, so works on the MatePad, and Huawei also offers an additional floating app option, so you can multitask across three apps. Huawei phone owners should also take note - if you have an EMUI 10 handset, you can display your phone’s UI on the tablet so you needn’t flit between devices.
M Pen and accessories: Double vision
Huawei’s redesigned M Pen is very different to the last gen pen, but is still uncannily familiar. Redesigned to not only look like an Apple Pencil, it also operates like one. Magnetically attach it to the top side of the tablet, it wirelessly charges, complete with a virtually identical charging animation to that of the iPad Pro.
Still, you can’t argue with the numbers and the tech inside; 30 seconds of charge will give you 10 minutes of usage. Meanwhile, a full charge will deliver 10 hours of M Pen time. Having doodled on it, we can confirm, the 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition are joy bringing for anyone who likes to draw. Fans of working can also pick up a keyboard folio case that, once again, is eerily similar to the iPad Pro’s Smart Keyboard Folio.
Huawei MatePad Pro 5G initial verdict
Until Huawei sorts its app store story out, we can’t be anything but sceptical as to how great its Android phones or tabs will be in the real world (unless you’re happy to hack Google Play Services on them like we did with our Mate 30 Pro).
We used the Mate 30 Pro without Google Mobile Services for a week, and it was massively impeded, even when performing basic tasks like receiving WhatsApp messages in a timely fashion, or calling an Uber.
That said, the specs and functionality of the MatePad Pro 5G are top-tier, and the design is stellar too. Given the fact tablets are less integral to day to day life than phones, the MatePad could come off better than the Mate 30 Pro. Kindle Fires have been Play Store free for generations and are still going, after all.
A lot will also come down to price, which is yet to be confirmed, so check back for availability information and a full review in the coming weeks.