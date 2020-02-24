Internals are very similar to the Mate 30 Pro 5G. The MatePad Pro 5G has a Kirin 990 chipset keeping it chugging along with futureproofed, fast internet, as well as wired and 27W wireless charging. Better still, the 7250mAh battery supports reverse wireless charging too, so the hefty cell inside can power up your iPhone or Android device wire-free if you’re in a pinch.

As with the last generation of Huawei MediaPad, the MatePad 10.5, the MatePad 5G Pro packs a quad speaker tuned by Harman Kardon, so expect decent sound, and it even packs a few party tricks within the UI.

Running Android 10, Huawei’s created a new landscape portrait feature. Anyone who’s used an iPad knows, when using a keyboard dock, the fact some apps are locked to portrait, forcing you to rotate the entire docked tab, might be one of the most annoying seemingly arbitrary restrictions in the world, ever.

When using a keyboard docked MatePad, however, Huawei allows you to stay in that landscape format - spreading one app across two windows - one on the left, another on the right.

Booking.com, for example lets you search on the left side of the screen, and see specific rooms on the right. Over a thousand apps currently support the feature and Huawei is working to ramp up this number.

Naturally, split screen working is also baked into Android, so works on the MatePad, and Huawei also offers an additional floating app option, so you can multitask across three apps. Huawei phone owners should also take note - if you have an EMUI 10 handset, you can display your phone’s UI on the tablet so you needn’t flit between devices.