Compared to the MacBook Pro, the MateBook X Pro is both thinner (14.6mm compared to 14.9mm) and lighter, weighing 1.33kg compared to the MacBook’s 1.37kg. Every millimetre counts when it comes to high-end laptops, so it’s off to a good start.

Once you open it up, though, it feels a lot bigger than it actually is; that’s because the screen cuts so close to the edges - a 91% screen-to-body ratio, according to Huawai, compared to the 85% on the regular Matebook X.

It’s a touchscreen too, for those that actually like the gestures built into Windows 10. Since it’s made of Gorilla Glass, it should shrug off your greasy fingerprints without leaving any scratches.

One of the reasons Huawei is able to make the screen so big is the omission of the webcam, which you'd usually find at the top of the screen. Instead of ditching it completely, the MateBook X Pro cleverly pockets it away underneath a button on the keyboard.

This is a neat, space-saving design, and means security-conscious users can rest easy knowing that if hackers gain access to the camera without their knowledge, all they’ll be able to see is blackness. Until you pop it up, of course.

On the side are two USB-C ports for charging and data, but since not everyone has made the transition yet, there’s a regular USB port too.

Bashing out a few lines of “the quick brown fox” on the keyboard, it felt good to use and pretty responsive. Knowing that it’s spill-proof puts our hearts at ease too, but we look forward to splashing our morning cup of coffee on it just to be sure.

The huge trackpad is appreciated as well, and should mean you’re nipping about the screen without any trouble.