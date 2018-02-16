In late 2017, Dell released a version of the XPS 13 with 8th Gen Intel Core processors. But that was the only real change. This new 2018 version actually tweaks the design.

You get the classic carbon fibre-look inside and aluminium on the exterior, but the laptop is now 60g lighter. No big deal. And only 11m thick: bigger deal. Among ultra-slim laptops, the XPS 13 was never the thinnest or lightest; it still isn’t, but this 2018 XPS now isn’t far off the skinniest out there.

The look is a brand of executive chic. It’s edges are a little more severe than some, and the XPS 13 doesn’t try that hard to convince your fingers of quite how thin it is. It’s not a show-off. Well, not too much of a show-off.

Build quality is great. It’s solid, doesn’t flex, there are no weird seams. And while some of you may prefer aluminium on the inside, the soft touch inner is meant to be part of the XPS 13’s appeal. Metal obsessives have plenty of other options to choose from.

The one sting, the one part other than the price that makes us chin-stroke for a while about recommending the XPS 13 to everyone, is the connection array. You get three USB-C ports and a microSD. And a headphone jack. That it’s it.

There are no full-size USBs, no dedicated video outputs. If you want to plug something in, you may well need an adapter.

Still, all the USB-Cs support DisplayPort. And the two on the left side are Thunderbolt 3 sockets. This is an ultra-fast spec that lets you plug-in super-demanding add-ons. They even support graphics card enclosures, able to turn the XPS 13 into the world’s least likely ultra-powerful gaming rig.

But, let’s be honest, who’s going to do that?