The screen really is the star of the show, and at 7.2in, there's no missing it. The panel is absolutely massive, and with ultra-slim bezels on all four sides, it makes a fantastic first impression.

It's an OLED panel, meaning impeccable contrast, deep, inky blacks and vibrant colours, although Huawei hasn't been as restrained as Samsung has with its latest phones - things look a little oversaturated and not quite true-to-life out of the box. A bit of tweaking can reign things in, though.

It plays nicely with HDR, so gets plenty bright when you feed it a compatible video. Visibility outdoors is nothing to worry about, either. Because OLED only uses power for the pixels it illuminates, there's also an always-on display mode, for showing the time, date and any incoming notifications at a glance.

Huawei has used a teardrop-style notch to accommodate the selfie camera, which is nowhere near as intrusive as the iPhone-style wedge seen on the Mate 20 Pro. It's great to see some bespoke styling, instead of just copying what Apple is doing. It rarely gets in the way, and you can always hide it with black bars in the Settings menu.

A 2244x1080 resolution is a little bit better than Full HD, on account of the stretched 18.7:9 aspect ratio, but a long way off the best of the bunch, including Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 and Huawei's own Mate 20 Pro.

Not that you can spot the individual pixels without a magnifying glass, of course. Unless you demand the very best, this is a great screen.