As mentioned earlier, Huawei has packed the FreeBuds Pro with a bunch of innovative sensors and such to ensure users get the most out of them. But first, let’s talk about sound. Driven by two 11mm drivers for ultra large amplitude and much better audio quality, the FreeBuds Pro sound nice and crisp, with juicy mids and bass that doesn’t lack that dynamic edge we’re always looking for in earphones. There’s also a great level of detail in vocal representation; it really stands out from the background audio without feeling separate to it.

Another feature that really accentuates this excellent audio quality is the 40db active noise cancellation (ANC). Huawei has done an incredible job here with the FreeBuds Pro. ANC is top notch; it blocks out external sounds impressively well but can also be cleverly adjusted within the companion app (strangely called AI Life) on your phone to a choice of different levels: Ultra, General, Cosy, and Dynamic.

However, you don’t need to constantly adjust this yourself. This tech is powered by two highly-sensitive dual HD mics - one on the outside and one on the inside - alongside some machine learning algorithms to understand what you're hearing and what's going on around you, cleverly adjusting the level of ANC fed to your ears accordingly.

For example, if you’re on a plane it will detect the loud sounds of the roaring engines and automatically turn the dial all the way up to Ultra mode. We love this feature and day-to-day it works effortlessly well.

On the other end of the spectrum is Awareness mode, which enhances the sounds of your external environment allowing you to listen clearly to specific sounds, such as when you're ordering something at a busy cafe. This is backed up by some nifty voice enhancement tech, which you can select to enhance and clarify the voices of anyone bold enough to try speaking at you (the horror) when you’ve clearly got your ears full with Spotify tunes.

Yet another great new feature is the built-in mechanical audio stabilisation. Acting as a sensor so that the audio driver is still available if any vibrations are detected during use, this is ideal if you’re doing exercise, or perhaps more fittingly, dancing around like a lunatic while listening to your ABBA: Best Of playlist.

The one and only thing that we really don’t like about the FreeBuds Pro is that Huawei has switched out the tap controls found on previous versions to a “pinch” gesture. So, instead of simply tapping the side of the right bud to skip tracks, you now have to pinch the boxy earphone’s leg. It just feels so awkward. The newly-added slide-up and slide-down volume control is cool, though and works well.

Before we move onto battery life, let’s talk about call quality. We were pleasantly surprised at just how good the FreeBuds Pro sound when on a call. Voices are crystal clear and this is likely thanks to Huawei’s upgraded uplink audio feature, which it says is for better for understanding people on the blower. This also brings with it an anti-wind feature. Using the in-built microphones, the FreeBuds Pro will listen to external wind sounds and remove the noise from your voice when on a call.