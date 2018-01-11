The Vive Pro is more than a Vive with a lick of blue paint - HTC has taken user feedback on board and made some very welcome improvements.

The original Vive was more than a bit top-heavy, and was a nightmare to adjust on the fly. The Pro fixes that with a sizing dial at the back of the redesigned strap, which makes fine adjustment so much easier. The strap does a better job of balancing weight, too, so it doesn't feel like the HMD is dragging your head down.

Two cameras are now fixed to the front of the headset, instead of one. They'll be used for augmented reality, once developers get round to supporting them - which could mean big things later down the road, even if we're not quite there today.

Trying to squeeze a gaming headset over the original Vive's head strap was awkward at best, and like putting your bonce in a medieval torture device at worst. The Pro has built-in headphones now, which is a massive change for the better. They flip up and out of the way when you don't need 'em, and are easy to adjust to almost any angle. There's plenty of padding on the ear cups for a comfortable fit, too.

You get spacial audio support, which is essential for VR games, but a lot of the demos we tried weren't exactly cranked up to maximum volume - with no noise cancelling on board, you'll get the best audio performance by playing in a quiet room. A crowded CES demo space wasn't exactly ideal for critical listening.

The biggest change, though? That resolution upgrade. It really does make all the difference.