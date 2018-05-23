Right, let's start out with what is undoubtedly the HTC U12+'s greatest asset: its Liquid Surface design. That's the name HTC has given to its multi-layered glass aesthetic which shimmers with myriad colours when you hold this phone’s back to the light. So its black incarnation can appear silver and the red one shimmers gold.

I love this effect. So much so that even the plenty handsome Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei P20 Pro can't hold a candle to it. For me, HTC was the first to perfect a metal unibody design with the One M7 and it's done the same here for glass phones. It's that good, and I would be shocked if Apple didn't rip this trick off for its own phones in the near future.

Until this happens, the HTC U12+ stands alone. At least in my estimations. There's even an awesome translucent model that allows you to see the phone's circuitry, like that Game Boy Color from way back when. It's fantastic, and all this glass even lends the phone a pleasing heft when you're holding it.

As for the lack of mechanical buttons, I'm not as sold. Elaborating on the squeezable design of last year's HTC U11, where pressuring the phone's frame would trigger certain software-related actions such as opening the camera app, the U12+ features a set of nubs that sit where the mechanical power and volume buttons would usually be and replace them. So now you Squeeze a nub to turn off your phone instead of pressing a button.

While this trick worked well enough - you can even adjust the strength of the squeeze you need to apply - I'm still not really sure what the point of it is. HTC says it'll bring greater durability to the phone and helps towards an IP68 water-resistance rating, but I'm not sure that tells the whole story. Hopefully, it'll make more sense after I've lived with it for a bit. Not that HTC ditching the headphone jack really worked out that way. At least you get a serviceable pair of USB-C buds in the box here.