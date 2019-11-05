Xiaomi's first ever smartwatch will cost £145 and looks rather familiar

Chinese tech mogul Xiaomi has unveiled its first ever smartwatch. It's called the Mi Watch, and it's a custom Wear OS device that shares a few striking design similarities with the Apple Watch - with its curved square body and tactile digital crown clearly echoing the aesthetic sensibilities of its U.S. rival. On the hardware front, the Mi Watch sports a 1.78in AMOLED display that should be tough enough to withstand daily bumps and scrapes, and is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 3100 4G chipset in combination with four Cotrex A7 cores. A 570mAh battery should keep it ticking over for around 36 hours on a single charge, but that depends on how much you use the Mi Watch's other features, which among other things includes a range of lifestyle and fitness trackers, payment apps, and support for maps and music playback. Right now, the smartwatch is only being readied for release in China, but at around £145 a pop, here's hoping it eventually lands in the West.